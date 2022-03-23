(Good Things Utah) “Go, go, Power Rangers!” For many raised with a home television over the last few decades, that’s likely to be a familiar phrase followed by an even more familiar feeling of joy. The Power Rangers series has been a cultural classic since its inception with Mighty Morphing Power Rangers in 1993; centered around a group of young heroes recruited to fight off evil from across the galaxy. Since then, the franchise has grown exponentially with devoted fans from all around the world.

Today, while the series still has fans following with bated breath, the original Power Ranger teams have long since hung up their suits. Though, one ranger still seeking to make the world better is the last red ranger from the original series, Mike O’laskey. Not only is Mike a 5-time Mixed Martial Arts Champion, but he’s also devoted his life to helping kids build self-confidence through self-defense. His program, called Ranger Academy, gives kids of all ages the opportunity to learn real-world defense techniques and train with an actual Power Ranger from the series.

Ranger Academy is now accepting applicants for kids ages 5 to 15 looking to join the upcoming martial arts programs. To apply, go to RangerAcademyUtah.com.

BONUS: If you’re a grown-up looking to satisfy your inner child while also learning important self-defense techniques, click HERE for adult programs.

