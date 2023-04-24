Prevent Child Abuse Utah works to stop abuse from happening - see how you can help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – April is not only National Child Abuse Prevention Month, but in Utah it is also Family Strengthening Month. It’s a good time to reflect on what makes a healthy, strong family.

According to Laurieann Thorpe, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Utah, strong families share common traits – among them are:

• They have the ability to meet their basic needs

• Parents understand their children and what they should be able to do and when they should be able to do it

• They have friends and a good support system

• They have the ability to go through hard things together

• Children can express and manage their emotions

Learn more about helping to Prevent Child Abuse and Prevent Child Abuse Utah online at PCAUtah.org.

Blue pinwheels are a symbol of happy, healthy childhoods. Buy pinwheels at shop.pcautah.org

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by NAACP Salt Lake Branch.