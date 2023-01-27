Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Optum Mobile Clinic is a convenient way for Optum members to access a range of health care and education resources. It offers a wide range of health screenings and other services to augment your primary care experience and it provides service to areas that cover 10 counties throughout the state of Utah.

The Optum Mobile Clinic is a convenient way for Optum Care members to access a range of care options, from preventative health screenings to wellness education. It’s a 45-foot-long, state-of-the-art RV unit that hits the road weekly bringing quality care and services throughout the Optum network in the state, across 10 counties.

Two licensed nurse practitioners, two medical assistants, and a radiology technician are always on-hand. The Mobile Clinic also features two private exam rooms and a radiology lab. The Mobile Clinic offers adult care, preventative and health screenings, and wellness education.

Some of the services provided include mammograms, bone density tests, and their very-own RetinaVue eye exam, along with wellness checks for diabetes, blocked blood vessels, blood sugar, lungs, kidney health, and more.

Want to learn more? Including information on specific stops and making appointments? You can call (800) 638.5841, or visit the Optum website.

