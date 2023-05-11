SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The mind is like a computer, and sometimes we just get some bad programming in those neural networks. The more the mind gets “stuck” running these thought patterns, the more established they become. When we create and practice new ways of thinking about ourselves and our lives, we are able to reprogram the brain. That’s the approach at Zion Healing Center Salt Lake City to help people suffering with depression and overwhelming anxiety, among other things.

At Zion Healing Center, the treatment program in Murray, Utah combines cutting edge medical technology with the healing power of Spiritual principles to help patients heal from difficult life issues such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, trauma, and other mental health issues.

Jimmy Gilland, Intake Coordinator at Zion Healing Center Salt Lake City, says when people take action to improve their mental health, they are often met with inadequate solutions like medication, inefficient therapies, and sent away. Medication is failing people, so many are self-medicating and now alcoholism addiction and opiate overdose is on the rise as well. Behavioral health, Addiction/Recovery focuses on the behavior, not the root cause, according to Zion Healing Center.

Do treatments that work like MeRT TMS and Neurofeedback:

Non Pharma and Non invasive.

Personalized plan created for each unique brain. Protocol recommendations, meet w/ our doctor,

Make lifestyle changes, learn how to care for your physical and mental health, seek quality education.

