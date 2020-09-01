Learn how to make this award-winning cocktail

PARK CITY, Utah (Sept. 1, 2020) — With a toast to a summer unlike any other, Park City cocktail enthusiasts have voted High West’s Robbie Remmes this year’s Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) Summer Cocktail Contest champion with his cocktail, Devil’s Addition.

Seventeen participating PCARA member restaurants welcomed Park City locals and visitors to sip their latest cocktail innovations throughout the month of August.

“Year after year, we are so grateful for the community’s support of our world-renowned mixologists through the cocktail contest,” said PCARA executive director Ginger Wicks. “Congratulations to this year’s winner, Robbie Remmes, who took top honors among some incredibly inventive cocktails!”

Robbie Remmes from High West earned the top prize for his Devil’s Addition cocktail. This year’s summer sipper mixes High West’s Double Rye! whiskey, Tanqueray 10, Cocchi Americano, Matcha Simple Syrup, fresh lemon and pineapple juice, Hops Tincture and Fever Tree Soda Water.

Recipe: Devil’s Addition by Mixologist, Robbie Remmes, High West Distillery

Summer Cocktail Contest Inside look at a High West special cocktail

Ingredients:

1oz High West Double Rye!

0.5oz Tanqueray 10

0.25oz Cocchi Americano

1oz Matcha Simple Syrup

0.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

2 Drops of Hops Tincture

Fever Tree Soda Water

Method: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker except the soda water and shake until chilled. Strain into a Collins glass with ice and top off with soda water.

Remmes will be awarded a $500 cash prize, city-wide bragging rights, and will be featured in a marketing campaign leading into PCARA’s popular fall “Dine About” event. New this year, Remmes will partner with Top Shelf to create his own original Bartender’s Box, a cocktail experience delivered right to your door. Equipped with fresh ingredients and helpful how-to videos, boxes include everything imbibers need to prepare high-end, quality cocktails at home.

To learn more about the Park City Summer Cocktail Contest, visit Park City Restaurants or contact Christa Graff, of Graff Public Relations, at christa@graffpr.com or call (435) 640-7921.

