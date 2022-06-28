(Good Things Utah) Surae sat down today with Dr. Kristen Kells, Chiropractic Physician to learn about Emilie LeLaCheurs’ weight loss journey and what inspired and motivated her to stick with Dr. Kells program.

Emilie tells us that over the past 8 years her food allergies and joint pain throughout her body had been progressively getting worse. No Matter what she ate or how much she exercised, she kept gaining which was making it to where she did not feel good inside.

Since joining Kr. Kells, her overall feeling has improved. She has less joint pain, no more GI discomfort, and No more heartburn. Before she had lived off of Omeprazole and had developed Esophagitis from all the heartburn. She has learned to love the weight that she has lost and now she feels good when she exercises. In addition, she is excited to go in and learn next year what her endoscope and biopsy of her esophagus says and is hoping to see that it is less inflamed.

Having lost 28lbs and not having GI discomfort allows her to pinpoint the foods that cause inflammation in my body. Plus she is excited to not have to take extra medicine or worry if she doesn’t have the right medicine available. By changing the way that she eats she was able to feel better and because cancer runs in her genetics, she is hoping she can keep it out of her body.

One thing that stood out most about Dr. Kells team is that they’re very attentive and helpful when you’re new and trying to understand what foods are causing inflammation. They address food allergies and adjust the program on a person-by-person basis. If you ever need their assistance, they’re only a phone call away.

