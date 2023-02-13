Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Technically spring is just around the corner which means you might be feeling the urge to refresh your home. You could be wanting to change things up and you are not exactly sure how. It is okay to feel uncertain about how to continue and need a little help.

Today we have Stephanie, the Owner of Gatehouse No. 1 in Orem with us to walk us through a few ideas on how to update your home and create a space that is cheerful, relaxed, and inspires peace.

Stephanie suggests a few small techniques – pillows, vases, rocks, moss, candle, flowers and books! Don’t just get ANY book, get a book that represents you. What is your passion? Show it off!

Right now at Gatehouse, you can get 20% off all accessories – In-store AND online! This sale is going on now and ends on 02/18! February is when Gatehouse focuses on loving locals and this week in-store they also have sales on furniture and rugs!

Tomorrow 02/15/2023 from 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM at Gatehouse in Orem (672 State Street) they will be hosting the 9th Annual Gatehouse loves Local event! This event is all about showing love for surrounding local businesses.

For additional information and inspiration visit the Gatehouse website, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest!

*Sponsored Content.