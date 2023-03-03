Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you unhappy with the size or shape of your nose? Do you suffer from breathing problems or have a congenital deformity that affects your appearance? If so, you may want to consider cosmetic nose reshaping, also known as rhinoplasty.

Cosmetic nose reshaping (a nose job) is also known as rhinoplasty. With a nose job, a board-certified surgeon can:

reduce or increase the size of your nose,

remove a bump on the bridge of your nose,

narrow the span of your nostrils,

change the shape of the tip of your nose.

Revision rhinoplasty can restore (or brings back) your nose’s shape and function after a traumatic injury or past surgery.

Because previous surgeries can damage both how your nose looks and how it works, patients who get revision rhinoplasty need an experienced surgeon who can work around scar tissue to make your nose look more normal again.

A surgeon may suggest functional nasal surgery for the following reasons:

to improve breathing

to correct congenital or acquired deformities (birth defects)

to change your nose’s size or shape (cosmetic surgery), and/or

to repair nasal injuries from trauma.

Sometimes a surgeon may also use a flap of skin from your forehead as part of the procedure. Learn more about forehead flap nasal reconstruction.

Open rhinoplasty: During open rhinoplasty, your surgeon will make an incision across the base of your nose. You’ll have a few external stitches and a small concealed scar after surgery.

Closed Rhinoplasty: During closed rhinoplasty, all stitches are internal and your surgeon will make changes to your nose through your nostrils.

Rhinoplasty is always specifically tailored to a patient’s needs, so your surgeon will choose the best technique for your desired outcome.

If you’re considering rhinoplasty, it’s important to choose a board-certified surgeon with experience in this specialized procedure. With the right surgeon, you can achieve the look you desire and improve the function of your nose. Contact a qualified surgeon today to schedule a consultation and learn more about your options.

