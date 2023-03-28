SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chef Daniela Oliveira is spicing things up with a south of the border flavor burst with this delicious recipe for Lean Grilled Al Pastor Skewers and all the yummy side dishes and treats Harmons Grocery has to offer.

Lean Grilled Al Pastor Skewers, Recipe by Chef Daniela Oliveira, Harmons

Ingredients

1 Pork Tenderloin (1-2 lb.) freeze for 20 to 30 minutes before slice it)

Ancho Chilies and Guajillo Chilies (Soften and seeds removed) 2 of each

1/2 cup Chicken Stock

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 tsp. Chipotle in adobo sauce (pureed)

1 to 2 Tbsp. fresh minced garlic

½ cup Apple cider Vinegar

2 tsp. brown sugar or Honey

4 tsp. Dry oregano

1 tsp. Cumin

1 tsp Coriander

¼ tsp. Cinnamon

1 ½ tsp. Kosher Salt

1 pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 1 ‘slices

½ cup of sliced pineapple reserved

1 lime juiced

1 lime sliced for Garnish

Chopped Cilantro for Garnish

1 jar of Salsa Verde to serve with skewers

Wooden skewers soaked in water before assemble

Directions:

To begin preparing, add the dry chilies in a sauce pan with the ½ cup of chicken stock. Bring to a

boil and reserve. Once it cools down enough to touch, remove seeds and stems from chilies.

In a blender, add the vegetable oil, spices, salt, vinegar, garlic, chipotle paste, sugar, ½ cup of

sliced pineapples, lime juice and chilies with the chicken stock. Blend until well incorporated.

Taste and adjust flavors. Reserve marinate.

Meanwhile, pork is in the freezer for about 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from freezer and slice into

1/8-inch thick strips.

Combine pork strips with marinate, tossing well so every slice is marinated. You should

refrigerate for at least 3 hours for more flavors; can be refrigerated overnight.

Once ready, thread the piece of pork onto skewer, piercing a couple of times to make sure meat

is secure. Next, pierce the pineapple piece; repeat until you have about two inches left of skewer.

Make sure everything is tight.

Grill skewers on your grill until pineapple pieces are lightly charred and pork is cooked through.

It should take about 5 to 8 minutes.

Transfer skewers to a platter, add lime and cilantro. Serve with tortillas and Salsa Verde and

enjoy!

Makes about 10-12 Skewers.

Shop and find a Harmons Grocery near you online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Harmons Neighborhood Grocer.