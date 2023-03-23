SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – March is Women’s History Month and as part of our annual national Nexstar Remarkable Women recognition campaign, we asked our viewers to help us identify local women doing remarkable things in our community. Today we showcase LaVonne Wells Sandberg.

LaVonne says she is a “spiritual teacher”, sharing a message of divine love and inspiration to women, or anyone who will listen, by sharing her own personal story of how she pushed past tremendous loss and grief to discover a new reality of loving on. LaVonne is a trained communication specialist, who travels the world speaking with people, mostly mothers, who have suffered a loss of a child.

LaVonne’s daughter Kiva passed away just five months after her birth due to a rare genetic condition. Kiva’s death was a challenge for LaVonne, but she endured and says her relationship with her daughter lives on in divine love. LaVonne says Kiva is not gone from her life – only her physical presence is absent. The experience inspired her to assist other grieving mothers through peaceful connections and insights.

LaVonne helps individuals move forward in a positive way and allows the grieving process to unfold naturally. LaVonne recognizes we hold all answers within ourselves, but she acts as a catalyst to help find clarity and awaken resolutions that currently lay dormant within others.

Learn more about LaVonne online at LaVonneWells.com.

