Lavender Scones

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling out
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar, plus extra for sprinkling on top of scones
  • 2 ¼ teaspoons instant yeast
  • 1 large punch fine grain sea salt
  • ½ cup butter, cut into small cubes and chilled
  • 6 tablespoons milk, plus extra for brushing on the tops of the scones*
  • 1 drop DoTERRA Lavender Essential Oil

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425° Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a
    silicone baking mat.
  2. Whisk the all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, instant yeast, and salt together in a
    mixing bowl.
  3. Add the butter to the bowl. Using a pastry cutter or two forks, cut the butter into the
    mixture until it resembles a coarse meal (pea-sized bits with a few larger bits of fat is
    OK). A pastry cutter makes this step quick and easy.
  4. In another bowl, stir the lavender oil into the milk.
  5. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture and slowly pour in the milk mixture. Mix
    with a spatula to form a dough.
  6. Sprinkle flour over a smooth work surface. Turn the dough out onto the work surface.
  7. Work the dough quickly so it comes together. Flatten the dough into a square that is
    about 1-inch thick. Cut the dough into 9 squares, then move them to the prepared
    baking sheet.
  8. Brush the tops of the scones with a bit of milk and sprinkle them with granulated sugar
  9. Put them in the preheated oven for 16-17 minutes, or until the edges have turned
    golden brown in color.

