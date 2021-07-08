Lavender Scones

Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling out
- ¼ cup granulated sugar, plus extra for sprinkling on top of scones
- 2 ¼ teaspoons instant yeast
- 1 large punch fine grain sea salt
- ½ cup butter, cut into small cubes and chilled
- 6 tablespoons milk, plus extra for brushing on the tops of the scones*
- 1 drop DoTERRA Lavender Essential Oil
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425° Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a
silicone baking mat.
- Whisk the all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, instant yeast, and salt together in a
mixing bowl.
- Add the butter to the bowl. Using a pastry cutter or two forks, cut the butter into the
mixture until it resembles a coarse meal (pea-sized bits with a few larger bits of fat is
OK). A pastry cutter makes this step quick and easy.
- In another bowl, stir the lavender oil into the milk.
- Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture and slowly pour in the milk mixture. Mix
with a spatula to form a dough.
- Sprinkle flour over a smooth work surface. Turn the dough out onto the work surface.
- Work the dough quickly so it comes together. Flatten the dough into a square that is
about 1-inch thick. Cut the dough into 9 squares, then move them to the prepared
baking sheet.
- Brush the tops of the scones with a bit of milk and sprinkle them with granulated sugar
- Put them in the preheated oven for 16-17 minutes, or until the edges have turned
golden brown in color.
This story contains sponsored content.