Laugh harder than you ever thought possible at Monty Python’s SPAMALOT

(Good Things Utah) – Monty Python’s SPAMALOT opens today 10/8 through 10/30 at the Ziegfeld Theater in Ogden!

If you haven’t heard of the world-famous Monty Python then you’re missing out on a whole bunch of laughs. The story follows King Arthur as he travels around England recruiting his Knights of the Round Table. When he and his band of misfit knights finally gather in Camelot, they receive a charge from God to find the Holy Grail.

The quest brings King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table to strange places and into the company of strange characters, challenging them to keep their heads on straight or die terribly weird deaths. The Tony Award-winning musical, which is based on the dry and sometimes over-the-top humor of the 1975 film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail, will be live at the Ziegfeld Theatre in Ogden.

Ticket Information:

$19 Adults

$17 Seniors

$17 Students (with valid ID)

$15 Children (12 and under)

Student Night: Saturday, October 9, 2021. Use code STUDENT at checkout

