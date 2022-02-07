Lagoon Amusement Park entertainers needed! Come work for Academy Award winners and Broadway producers

Lagoon has both attracted out-of-state and in-state talent and helped launch careers of musicians, singers, dancers that are still performing. Entertainers who have worked with creators at the park have even gone on to network television and feature films. Between the dance pavilion, patio gardens and more, it has been the setting for performers like Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, The Rolling Stone, Janice Joplin and more.

Each year, Lagoon creates a one-of-a-kind show exclusively unique to the park. Right now, Lagoon is looking to hire singers, dancers, comedic actors, acrobats and entertainers of all kinds to be a part of this years productions. One cool thing, the show is created around the skills of the people they hire. If they get a yodeler, there will be yodeling in a show if needed.

You can send in a video audition but an in person audition is best in order to evaluate energy and talent. You can schedule those at LagoonPark.com. Auditions are Feb12th or March 5th.

Lagoon’s history of live entertainment for over 135 years, e.g., the original dance pavilion, the incredible artists that played at the then Patio Gardens, the Broadway-style shows at The Opera House, and relatively recent live entertainment that has been ongoing. Lagoon has long been a summer stock theater location providing invaluable professional experience for countless entertainers.

Joey, entertainment director is an Academy Award winner, show producer on Broadway, currently has a show in Las Vegas, and has directed feature films and television. The lighting designer is currently a professor at Yale University and has designed several Broadway shows including the original run of Wicked and The Book of Mormon. The choreographer is the lead choreographer of Disney cruises. Joey often brings in others from shows like Cirque du Soleil as well as designers from feature film work to help put shows together.

*Sponsored content