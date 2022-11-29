SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Kick your holidays into high gear with Kurt Bestor as he celebrates yet another year of entertaining audiences. For going on 35 years now, Kurt Bestor Christmas has performed his holiday-time hits on stage here in Utah every winter.

This time around, from December 15th through December 17th, Bestor will be making his return to The Eccles Theater for his annual Christmas concert performances. Bringing the magic back to the Salt Lake City community, the concert theme will be “Celebrating 35 Years of Holiday Tradition.”

During his career, the musician has composed and arranged various styles — creating pieces for feature-length films, TV shows, and of course, his ever-popular albums. Kurt Bestor has sold out venues across the world for the past 34 years but recalls the memories of his first show following an introductory album.

Bestor is also well-known for arranging music for award-winning artists like Nathan Gunn, Megan Hilty, and Kelly O’Hara, among other talented instrumentalists.

For his upcoming concert at The Eccles Theater, he will be available for his first-ever VIP reception 60 minutes before each show. VIP guests will have the chance to meet Kurt Bestor, grab an autograph, and take photos alongside him to remember the experience.

“Music is wonderful at Christmastime,” says Bestor as he shows off his talents on the keyboard. “It just takes us to a place where you can smell Christmas, and luckily we can hear Christmas… That’s where I come in.”

To learn more and purchase tickets, go online to Live-At-The-Eccles.com or ArtTix.org.

**This segment contains sponsored content