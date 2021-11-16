Kurt Bestor and Alex Boyé perform live on set

(Good Things Utah) – Utah’s cherished holiday tradition, A Kurt Bestor Christmas returns to Salt Lake City for the 34th year. Before he gets on stage at the Eccles, Kurt stopped by the Good Things Utah studio to perform one of the many much-anticipated songs.

Kurt Bestor, perhaps best known for his innovative interpretation of seasonal carols found in his popular 5 CD boxed set “The Complete Kurt Bestor Christmas,” and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children,” the Utah based composer and performer launched his career writing music for television and movies.

Featuring as many as 45 other musicians on stage, Bestor’s concerts are major productions, but his warm storytelling and humor create an intimate rapport with his audience.

The popular concerts also feature special guests and Bestor has been joined by such musical luminaries as Oscar and Grammy-award winners Jennifer Warnes & Melissa Manchester, soloists, Richard Elliot & Charlie Bisharat, teen pop idol Donny Osmond and Debbie Gibson, and classical crossover star Jenny Oaks Baker, among many others.

Special guest, Alex Boyé will join Kurt for his 34th year of entertaining Utah audiences during the holidays. Come see why hundreds of thousands of Utahans have made A Kurt Bestor Christmas a much-treasured holiday tradition. With his world-class orchestra and all-star band, Bestor uses his unique arrangements and fun on-stage banter to make this the must-see Christmas concert year after year.

Live at the Eccles presents A Kurt Bestor Christmas: Return to the Magic with special guest Alex Boyé December 9-11, 2021 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City.

ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events. Please note that all fans must present proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to attend this show. Read important details here.

