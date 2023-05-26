SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Are you waking up exhausted regardless of how much sleep you get? If so, that could be a warning sign of sleep apnea and you should get that checked out.

Sleep apnea affects 18 million Americans, and many people may not even know they are experiencing it. Obstructive sleep apnea is a condition in which you stop breathing in the middle of your sleep, due to obstruction in your airway when your soft tissues collapse naturally. Your brain will rouse you awake, so that the airway is unblocked. In the course of a night, people with sleep apnea may “wake up” hundreds of times – often times without even realizing it.

With obstructive sleep apnea, this poor quality of sleep leads to a number of issues during the waking hours, from drowsiness and daytime fatigue to irritation and concentration problems. More severe cases could lead to a number of more serious medical consequences, such as cardiovascular issues.

At Sound Sleep Medical, they specialize in treating sleep apnea with an oral appliance rather than with a CPAP machine.

Sponsored by Sound Sleep Medical.