(Good Things Utah) Now more than ever we need to practice compassion and giving in our daily lives. Finding considerate ways to help those around us can dramatically affect the strength of our community. No one knows this better than Ken Garff Automotive Group and its dedicated employees.

In the spirit of giving, Ken Garff Automotive started a nationwide community service program aptly named “We’re ‘Hear’ For You.” With over 2,500 employees from 61 stores participating, last year this campaign completed 32 projects in Utah alone. Overall, the program served a whopping 73 organizations or communities and has become a core part of the culture at Ken Garff. This year they’ve already partnered with the Catholic Community Services Refugee Resettlement Program, where they generously outfitted empty refugees’ homes with much-needed furniture.

While ideas are traditionally generated by its employees, Ken Garff is now looking for any good ideas for projects that will help them better serve the community. If you have a good project in mind for the team, they’re encouraging you to reach out and make a difference today. To nominate a person, family, organization, or community for this campaign, go to KenGarff.com/Hear-For-You.









Ken Garff Automotive employees serving local communities and families.

