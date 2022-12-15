SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The sweet smell of Overnight French Toast is filling the studio kitchen this morning, and it’s all thanks to Kneaders Bakery & Cafe. This super-popular breakfast item is now coming to our home kitchens with help from a super-simple recipe, shared with us by Amy Peterson, Director of Retail and Pastry with Kneaders.

Kneaders Overnight French Toast

INGREDIENTS

1 loaf Kneaders Chunky Cinnamon bread, loaf ends removed

8 large eggs

3 cups milk

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

3/4 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. vanilla

2 Tbsp. butter, divided

DIRECTIONS

Generously butter a 9×13″ baking dish with 1 Tbsp. of butter. Slice bread into 8 pieces. Lay 6 slices of bread in baking dish. Cut remaining two slices into smaller pieces to fill gaps. Whisk eggs, milk, brown sugar, salt, and vanilla in a mixing bowl. Pour mixture over bread. Cover and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours. Just before baking, cut remaining 1 Tbsp. of butter into small pieces. Dot bread with butter. Bake uncovered for 45-50 minutes at 350˚ F. Enjoy warm with sliced strawberries and whipped cream. Drizzle with Kneaders Famous Caramel Syrup, now available for purchase at every Kneaders location!

