SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Motor vehicle collisions (high speed or low speed) are the leading cause of both teen injuries and deaths. Small children are also impacted significantly. This according to the San Diego Spinal Research Institute.

There are key things that the doctors at South Jordan Chiropractic (SoJo Chiro) want every parent to know. Those include, making sure your children are secured and positioned correctly in a properly fitted car seat (and remember to replace that car seat following any type of crash – it’s the law); Also be sure to have an injured child checked by a certified specialist physician for injuries – whiplash, spinal and soft tissue injuries; And remember, there may not be visible damage or injury at the time of the crash, but it could develop over time (rapidly or slowly), so regardless, it is important to be examined by a certified specialist.

And when the unfortunate happens, the experts at South Jordan Chiropractic want to help you, your child and your family heal properly. Utah is a “no-fault state” and auto insurance covers 100% to have a child checked by a certified specialist following a motor vehicle collision.

