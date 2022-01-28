Kids facing food insecurity need your help in the new year

(Good Things Utah) – It’s a new year, but we still face the challenge of feeding hungry kids in Utah. USANA Kids Eat is dedicated to that cause, and Director Michelle Benedict joined us on the show today.

The hunger situation with Utah kids during this pandemic this year was dire. COVID has given more concern to Utah’s food-insecure kids. Experts predicted Utah would worsen by 75% with food-insecure kids. Right now the state has 1 in 5 Utah children with insufficient or no food every day.

Nearly 56,000 Salt Lake Valley children qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches—and 20–25% require weekend food aid. USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. And you can help too!

USANA is all about helping families and giving back to the communities. Their main program is the Weekend bag program. The Weekend Program is funded through community donations and sponsor adoptions. Currently, USANA has 35 schools on their Weekend Program, and they deliver 930 bags total to them each weekend. They just added 5 new schools and expect to add a lot more for fall.

USANA has many schools on their waiting list hoping to be adopted and added to their program. The community has helped immensely to make all this possible and USANA just wants to say thank you.

USANA Kids Eat provides secure and safe food sources to at-risk children, raises public awareness of this important issue, and generates resources and revenue through local campaigns and volunteer opportunities. Together, they think we can address hunger in Utah. Because no child should ever go hungry.

How To Donate

Food costs money, of course. Each person, team, and company can make monetary donations for food for kids. 100% of the donations go to food for kids.

USANA Health Sciences is a global nutritional company headquartered in Utah. They established the USANA Kids Eat non-profit organization to pack and distribute over 800 backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday with food.

7 meals are in each backpack, which means up to 5600 meals are provided each week. For longer school breaks, like the one we are in now with coronavirus issues, we provide over 3000 larger bags of food to help kids have something to eat. Over 65 Wasatch Front schools and organizations are supported by USANA Kids Eat. USANA Kids Eat provides backpacks to schools from Ogden to Herriman.

Learn more and donate at USANA Kids Eat now.

