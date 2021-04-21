Key things to consider before building your custom home

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Homebuyers are better educated than ever before. They demand more for lifestyle, design, and home solutions. Fieldstone Homes is delivering just that with their Think BOLD attitude. Fieldstone Homes is one of the largest and finest home builders in Utah. They offer a large selection of exclusive floor plans and a wide variety of thoughtfully designed communities.

Today, Good Things Utah welcomed the De Vissers to share how they selected key design elements for their new custom home and why Fieldstone Homes was best suited for their every need.

Building a new home is both one of the most exciting experiences of your life, and one of the biggest investments so getting it right is really important. When the De Vissers set off to build their ideal family home with Fieldstone Homes, they had to tangle with the floor plan, exterior and interior design elements, flooring, color palette, kitchen, how many bedrooms, and the things we don’t often think of like the energy efficiency of things like HVAC, insulation, and appliances. There is a lot to consider, but the floor plan remains the foundational decision.

The floor plan is the skeleton of the home and determines the lifestyle and overall feel of a home. With so many floor plans to choose from the De Vissers decided which one was right for their family by weighing what they actually needed. If you leave this part out of the equation, you could make poor design mistakes. Understanding their lifestyle, habits, and the things they needed to have a family made the planning and selection process that much easier. And with the help of Fieldstone Homes, they were able to settle on something they absolutely loved.

Fieldstone Homes always designs their homes with lifestyle, function, and comfort in mind. To find out more visit Fieldstone Homes now.

Follow the HOME Series right here on Good Things Utah every Wednesday at 9 AM. Join Fieldstone Homes as they follow a young Utah couple in the complete home-building experience. It’s a local show designed for everyone and for the Utah Home lifestyle. Think bold. Think Fieldstone Homes.

Visit Fieldstone Homes on ABC4 Utah to watch the complete HOME Series!

This story contains sponsored content.