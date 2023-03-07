SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ken Garff Automotive Group is always there to help their customers and the community. General Sales Manager Luis Moreno from Land Rover Jaguar Downtown Salt Lake City shared details about Ken Garff’s latest outreach service, furthering the company’s “We’re ‘Hear’ For You” campaign and commitment.

What started as a 42-day service project for its dealerships, continues now into its third year as part of what Ken Garff Automotive Group is all about.

At Ken Garff, they know that the company’s success wouldn’t be possible without the community. Their employees look for ways to give back. The We’re Hear For You program is a way for Ken Garff dealerships to support the people who support them. The company always has multiple projects going on, whether it’s revitalizing a community center, providing meals and household items for local families in need, buying supplies for teachers, or sharing their automotive knowledge with students interested in car-industry related careers.

Ken Garff leaders are hosting all the Latinos in Action students from Kearns High School at downtown luxury dealerships. Garff will give students a tour of all the luxury dealerships and review careers at a dealership. a. Part of the goal of Latinos in Action is to teach the students about options after school and prepare them for the workforce in whatever field they choose.

“We want these students to succeed and feel comfortable buying a car or walking into a dealership for their own needs or even a job,” said Emma Checketts, Ken Garff Automotive. “We want the automotive industry to be welcoming and accessible for everyone.”

Visit KenGarff.com/hear-for-you for more information.

