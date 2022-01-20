Ken Garff suprises caring grandparents who took in 5 kids after devastating loss

(Good Things Utah) – Ken Garff Honda’s first WH4Y project kicked off in the Iowa Region this past week. Various dealerships joined together to help 5 refugee children who recently lost their dad in a car crash, and just 4 months prior lost their mother to the childbirth of their youngest sibling.

Many Iowa dealerships teamed up to make magic happen by surprising the grandparents who have taken on these 5 siblings a new 2020 Van filled to the brim with clothes, toys, food, supplies, bedding, etc. Coming up this month, Ken Garff Riverdale Utah employees will be hosting a private winter shopping event for kids in the Ogden School District to shop with a Ken Garff employee and get some needed clothing and other necessities.

Ken Garff will continue to give back to local communities however they can. So far, they’ve been able to have incredible success being creative with service projects and maintaining the safety of everyone involved. Right now, looking forward to 2022 and opportunities to serve more, Ken Garff is asking for recommendations or nominations of someone or an organization they can serve.

There are 21 Ken Garff dealerships in Utah grouped together in 8 different groups of dealerships that do projects together. In 2021, they will have completed 32 projects in Utah alone. 32 organizations or communities served. Ideas are nominated or generated by their own employees So far, they’ve had over 2500 employees participate in the WH4Y program.

Ken Garff also kicked off this program in all of their regions, including CA, TX, IA, MI, CO, WY, AZ. All 61 physical stores nationwide have participated in WH4Y at a local level, serving their local communities. Employees LOVE the program, and this program is now at the core of the culture at Ken Garff and treating people RIGHT.

To learn more, visit Ken Garff now.

This story contains sponsored content.