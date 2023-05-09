The COVID Pandemic impacted vehicle prices - see where things are heading now

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) -Ken Garff Automotive Group is helping to shed some light on what’s happening with vehicle prices post COVID Pandemic. During the pandemic, the price of cars as well as inventory were dramatically impacted. Now, prices are starting to normalize again – so what does that mean for consumers?

Brandon Wilson, General Manager of Ken Garff Honda in downtown Salt Lake City says before COVID, the price of cars was typically lower than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) and consumers could find discounts. During the COVID Pandemic, consumers were paying MSRP and in some cases (at other automotive groups) consumers were paying more than MSRP. Wilson explains that now we are seeing the trend going back down to pre-COVID pricing – so things are moving in a good direction for consumers.

Watch the full interview video for more insight from Ken Garff Automotive Group on price normalization trends for 2023.

Vehicle shop online or find a Ken Garff Automotive Group dealership near you at KenGarff.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Ken Garff Automotive Group.