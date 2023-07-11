SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ken Garff Automotive services roughly 3,500 vehicles each day at its service stations – thats approximately 90,000 a month. It takes a dedicated team of auto technicians to get the work done in a timely manner for customers. That’s why Ken Garff has a field of more than 1,200 technicians ranging from entry level to master techs as part of the company’s Pro Tech Program.

Ken Garff values its technicians – recognizing their overall role in the success of Ken Garff Automotive – and works hard to retain and develop the careers of its technicians.

Visit KenGarff.com/ken-garff-pro-tech to learn more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Ken Garff Automotive Group.