Keeping kids healthy and happy in the era of coronavirus

You may be wondering if it’s a good idea to still bring your child into a doctor’s office for well visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The simple answer is yes. Keeping up with your child’s checkups is essential to their good health.

Children may make up a small portion of severe and symptomatic coronavirus cases, but the virus has still turned their worlds upside down.

At Wasatch Pediatrics, they want to ensure that their patients stay physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially healthy during this global pandemic. Their clinics are making necessary updates pursuant to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Utah Department of Health so that they can continue protecting the health and safety of the Wasatch Pediatrics community.

Despite the pandemic, Wasatch Pediatrics still recommend keeping up with well-child visits and routine immunizations. Well visits are important for monitoring the growth & development of your child as well as for necessary screenings and immunizations.

They are taking extraordinary measures across all of their offices to keep kids healthy, while still treating patients who have everyday illnesses or new concerns.

