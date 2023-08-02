SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Keeping up with recommended vaccinations is important… even as an adult. Protection from our childhood vaccines can wear off over time. It’s important to talk to your doctor to find out what vaccinations are specifically recommended for you, and which ones are good for almost everyone.

When we think of vaccinations, our kids may come first to mind. But keeping up with recommended vaccinations is just as important for adults. Protection from vaccines we get as children can wear off over time, and vaccines help prevent both getting and spreading diseases—in children and adults.

Vaccines to be aware of

With rare exceptions—depending on things like family history, a compromised immune system, or other factors you should talk to your doctor about—there are vaccines that are recommended for nearly every adult.

First and foremost: The seasonal flu vaccine, which is specially formulated every year to target the most dominant strains. The flu vaccine is especially important for pregnant women, people living with chronic health conditions, and older adults. Additionally, if you live with or care for anyone in those at-risk groups, you should be sure to get the vaccine yourself, too.

Doctors also recommend we continue to get vaccinated—and boosted—for COVID-19, according to your physician’s and CDC’s recommendations.

Another important vaccine? Tdap. Along with tetanus, it also protects against diphtheria and pertussis (or whooping cough). This is an especially important vaccine if you’ve never received one, with boosters recommended every 10 years. Pregnant women should also get a Tdap vaccination between weeks 27 and 35 of every pregnancy.

The HPV vaccination helps protect against cervical cancer, and is recommended for most people through the age of 26, who didn’t get the vaccine as a teenager.

Vaccines protecting against meningitis are important for anyone living with a health condition that puts them at elevated risk. Many school systems, including colleges and universities, actually require students to be vaccinated.

Another important thing to note: If you have plans to travel abroad, you may need additional vaccinations due to governmental policies or local environmental factors.

By and large, vaccinations are safe, easy, and relatively painless ways to protect yourself against a variety of illnesses. Adverse reactions are possible, though rare, if you’re at a high risk of having an allergic reaction or have a compromised immune system. If you have any concerns, or any questions at all, you should talk to your doctor.

