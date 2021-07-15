Katsu Sandos (Japanese Pork Cutlet Sandwiches)

Tonkatsu Sauce

  • 1/2 tsp dry mustard powder
  • 1 tsp mirin
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1⁄8 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp rice vinegar

Pork

  • 2 boneless pork loin chops
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups vegetable oil
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
  • 4 slices soft white bread, crusts removed and toasted
  • 2 Tbsp Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup shredded green cabbage

Instructions

To make the tonkatsu sauce, in a bowl, add mustard and mirin whisk until smooth. Add ketchup, Worcestershire, soy sauce, and rice vinegar and whisk until smooth. Set aside.

To make the pork, on a cutting board, place pork. Cover pork with a piece of wax paper. Using a mallet, pound meat to 1/2″ thickness. Liberally season with salt and pepper.

In a shallow bowl, add flour. In another shallow bowl, add egg and milk and beat to combine. In a third shallow bowl, add panko.

Dredge pork on both sides in flour and shake off any excess. Dip pork on both sides in the egg-milk mixture. Dredge pork on both sides in panko, pressing on crumbs to adhere to pork.

In a deep frying pan over medium-high heat, add oil. When oil reaches 350°, add pork to oil and cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Turn over and cook another side until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer registers 143°, about 3 minutes. Transfer pork to a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt.

Slather untoasted sides of bread with Kewpie mayonnaise. Place cabbage on mayo on 2 pieces of bread. Place pork cutlets on cabbage. Drizzle with 1-2 tablespoons of tonkatsu sauce. Place more cabbage on the sauce. Top with remaining pieces of bread. Cut in half.

