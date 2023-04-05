SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Congratulations to Kathy Bray, President and Chief Executive Officer for Volunteers of America, Utah on being recognized as Utah’s Nexstar 2023 Remarkable Women top honoree. Kathy was nominated by a colleague at VOA-Utah for her work and efforts to help members of Utah’s most vulnerable community – the homeless and people suffering from addiction, substance use and other mental health conditions.

Bray is a Certified Social Worker who is responsible for the overall management, fiscal stability, and strategic direction of the organization. She is also a commissioned minister of Volunteers of America, Inc.

Bray has more than twenty-five years of experience in direct client service as well as administration of homeless and substance abuse related programs. She has also served as the Director of Detoxification Services and Vice President of Programs during her 20-year tenure.

Bray is a member of the National Association of Social Workers, American Association of University Women, State of Utah Homeless Coordinating Council, Salt Lake County Behavioral Health Advisory Committee and is a steering committee member of the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness.

Bray was selected from a pool of nearly 100 women nominated by community members as part of the annual Remarkable Women Campaign, hosted by ABC4, CW30 and MeTV and their parent company, Nexstar Media Inc.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

2023 Remarkable Women locally sponsored by West Shore Home.