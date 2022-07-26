(Good Things Utah) While mental health has garnered more attention in recent years, there’s still much to be desired when it comes to treatment options. Traditional methods have involved heavy use of medications that oftentimes aren’t effective and can cause adverse reactions in our bodies. And for those suffering from health concerns like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and even trauma, relief sooner than later can make all the difference.

Zion Healing Center in Salt Lake City offers its patients effective solutions for their struggles, all without the use of medication. Its program combines advanced medical technology with a variety of therapies designed to improve mental health in a spiritually-supportive environment. They tailor each treatment to ensure patients are getting the most appropriate care for their needs.

Providing exceptional insight into what a patient’s brain is experiencing, Zion Healing Center uses Neurofeedback to create a virtual map of their brain. With this mapping feedback, experts can non-invasively measure areas of the brain that are over and under-stimulated. From there, they can offer even more beneficial care for a wider variety of conditions.

Also used by doctors to improve mental health is a cutting-edge treatment called TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) — an FDA-cleared therapy using targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate underactive areas of the brain. Any neurons that aren’t firing properly get reactivated to balance serotonin levels in the brain.

Over 115,000 patients have been treated with this therapy, with most reporting noticeable reprieve from their mental health concerns. Sessions are conducted in a doctor’s office while patients are awake. Once complete, there are no negative effects on memory or sleep and they can return to normal activities right after. This non-drug solution does require a prescription and is covered by most health insurance plans, giving you the help you need at a lower cost.

For more information about treatments, go to ZionHealingSLC.com or call them at (385) 378-7100.

Zion Healing Center has several locations, including in Salt Lake City at 310 East 4500 South Suite 650.

To book an appointment for Consultation, click the link here.

**This segment contains sponsored content