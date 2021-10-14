Joyous resident of Summit Vista shares how life has improved living in Utah’s first Life Plan Community

(Good Things Utah) – Summit Vista is a Life Plan Community and the newest hospitality/wellness-inspired continuing care community to be built in the Salt Lake City area.

The Life Plan Community opened three years ago in Taylorsville and it is the first Life Plan Community in the state of Utah, which is an innovative type of retirement community that focuses on wellness and healthy aging. Summit Vista’s amenities, access to healthcare and focus on wellness sets seniors up for success in their freedom years.

Peter Behn and his wife recently moved to Summit Vista and are already reaping the benefits. After moving down to Taylorsville from Park City, Peter and his wife are enjoying living in a community where everything is easily accessible, social interaction is nearly guaranteed, and amazing staff does their utmost best to make sure each resident’s needs are met.

At Summit Vista residents truly feel like they are part of a vibrant community. Residents are actively involved and by doing so, they create a sense of community that is unique to Summit Vista. The community has endless club opportunities for all residents, including the Culinary Arts Committee, Travel Club, Volunteer Committee, Book Club, etc. Their Aspen Meadows Clubhouse and residential buildings are open and residents are enjoying the many features and amenities they have to offer. All of Summit Vista’s staff is fully vaccinated as well as all of their residents.

Summit Vista’s Meadow Peak expansion is a brand new level of healthcare services that was recently added to the services on offer at Summit Vista, an already impressive campus.

The addition of Meadow Peak will complete the full continuum of care available at Summit Vista. All services provided are in partnership with Mission Health and Community Nursing Services. Services included are Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing, and more.

Visit Summit Vista for more information about all the possibilities or to request your free information kit. Call 385-200-2489 to RSVP to the upcoming community preview event.

