Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Step into a world of magic and wonder with Utah Metropolitan Ballet’s enchanting premiere of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”! This brand-new ballet production is a visual feast, with breathtaking sets, intricate costumes, and mesmerizing choreography that will transport you to the whimsical land of Oz.

Join the beloved characters Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion as they embark on a remarkable journey down the iconic yellow brick road. Experience the magic, adventure, and heartwarming moments as they encounter witches, munchkins, and many more unforgettable characters in their quest to meet the Wizard.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Make this a memorable outing for the whole family and secure your seats now. As a special offer, you can enjoy a fantastic 20% discount on season tickets, ensuring you don’t miss out on this thrilling production and other exciting performances throughout the season.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this magical adventure. Reserve your seats today and get ready to be spellbound by “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” brought to life by the Utah Metropolitan Ballet!

