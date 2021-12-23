Join Operation Warm the Soles to give shoes to kids in need

(Good Things Utah) – Shoes are much more than a fashion statement. Shoes play a major role in granting people health and access to opportunities. Without shoes, children have a harder time getting an education and having fun. But more importantly, they are essential during Utah’s cold winters.

For more than 20 years, America First has been collecting funds to buy new shoes for school children in need. America First Credit Union’s Warm the Soles of Kids program has become an enduring holiday tradition, and they’re counting on your generosity to ensure its continued success.

Donations can be made online at any time by clicking here, at any America First branch, or by using online/mobile banking. To donate through online/mobile banking, transfer the donation amount of your choice to the share savings account 5502281 using the last name AFCU. Contributions to the Warm the Soles of Kids program can be made each year from October 1 to December 31.

If you prefer, you can also print and complete a donation slip and return it to America First by mail or drop it by any of their branch locations. You can also call 1-800-999-3961 for additional information.

Warm the Soles is a program operated by the America First Credit Union Charitable Foundation, a Utah-based non-profit organization.

Go to America Frist now to learn more about this holiday giving tradition.

This story contains sponsored content.