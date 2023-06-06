Enter for the chance to win tickets to Disneyland® Resort

ANAHEIM, California (Good Things Utah) – Disneyland® Resort is celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with platinum décor, food and beverages, merchandise and more Disney magic!

New nighttime entertainment features include:

‘World of Color – ONE’ is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars in the same production.

‘Wondrous Journeys’ nighttime spectacular

The reimagined Mickey’s Toontown features more play activities and attractions than ever before, as well as grassy play spaces for guests to unwind. Mickey’s Toontown is also home to the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway! Inside the El CapiTOON Theater, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will put you in the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, where you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer.

And the ‘Magic Happens’ parade has returned as well!

For 100 years, Disney stories have unlocked a special kind of wonder in our lives and the heart of the celebration is at the Disneyland® Resort!

Click here to plan your next visit to Disneyland® Resort.

Visit ABC4.com/Contests to enter for the chance to win Four (4) Disneyland® Resort 2-Day, 1-park per day tickets.

Sponsored by Disneyland® Resort.