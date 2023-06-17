Visit Mickey and his Friends - Enter now for the chance to win tickets to Disneyland® Resort from ABC4-CW30!

ANAHEIM, California (Good Things Utah) – Disneyland® Resort is calling your name.. can you hear it? Or maybe you’re picking up on the magical vibes come from Anaheim where Mickey Mouse and all of his friends are celebrating 100 Years of The Walt Disney Company all year at the world famous parks – Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure.

Disneyland® Resort has added some spectacular new attractions for the special occasion – inlcuding platinum décor, food and beverages, merchandise and more Disney magic!

New nighttime entertainment features include:

‘World of Color – ONE’ is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars in the same production.

‘Wondrous Journeys’ nighttime spectacular

Mickey’s Toontown – The reimagined Mickey’s Toontown features more play activities and attractions than ever before, as well as grassy play spaces for guests to unwind. Mickey’s Toontown is also home to the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway! Inside the El CapiTOON Theater, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will put you in the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, where you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer.

Parade! And the ‘Magic Happens’ parade has returned as well!

For 100 years, Disney stories have unlocked a special kind of wonder in our lives and the heart of the celebration is at the Disneyland® Resort!

Click here to plan your next visit to Disneyland® Resort.

Visit ABC4.com/Contests to enter for the chance to win Four (4) Disneyland® Resort 2-Day, 1-park per day tickets.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Disneyland® Resort.