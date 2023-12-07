SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Celebrate the holiday season’s spirit with America First Credit Union’s Charitable Foundation!

On a mission to make an impact by strengthening the community through educational resources, supporting basic human needs.

America First Credit Union’s 19th Annual Food Drive provides 359,000 meals across five states’ different food banks and pantries. As part of their holiday campaign, join their touching tradition, Warm the Soles of Kids, in its 29th year, aiming to provide 3,300 pairs of shoes to students in need.

Completing 239 projects and celebrating 1,000 hours of giving from November to December. Join the joy of giving with America First Credit Union, where your donations make a difference. AFCU members can contribute through online or mobile banking at any AFCU branch. Visit americafirst.com/donate today for a festive season filled with compassion and community spirit!

To donate to their Warm the Soles campaign Click Here. For more information on becoming a new member Click Here.

SPONSORED by America First Credit Union