Join Academy Mortgage in inspiring hope in your community

Academy Mortgage is here is to inspire hope, deliver dreams, and build prosperity, whether by helping families achieve the dream of home-ownership or through an excellent culture of service. In the spirit of Inspiring Hope, Academy Mortgage launched the “Caring Is Sharing” Cookie Campaign in April by distributing more than 1,500 SHARE packages to their team members across the United States, including 600 employees who work in at their home office in Draper and all 25 Utah branches.

Each package includes a couple of the tools and ingredients necessary to bake a batch of chocolate chip cookies and a few family-favorite recipes, including a special home recipe. The intent behind the campaign is simple: bake and share cookies with others to help inspire hope, especially to those in our communities who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, who doesn’t love a warm chocolate chip cookie and the smell of freshly baked cookies in your home?

To mix it up, Academy Mortgage issued a company-wide challenge to bake and share 100,000 cookies over a 4-week period. This is the final weekend of their challenge, and they invite everyone in the community to join them in sharing goodness and yumminess with others.

Please send your cookie stories to cookiemonster@academymortgage.com or post your story on your social media pages with the hashtags #helpinspirehope and #shareyourcookies and tag Academy Mortgage.

