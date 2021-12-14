Jobs in the medical field are in high demand: What that means for wages and growth opportunities for new workers

(Good Things Utah) – Dixie Tech has brand new programs starting in January. If you want to discover a new you and advance your career in 2022, here is your chance. If you are considering a career in the medical field but aren’t sure which route to take, one of the first things you’re probably thinking is how much money can I make in each medical profession? The answer – a lot.

Below are some of the programs available to you at Dixie Technical College in the beautiful Southern Utah:

  • CNA (certified nursing assistant)  is the gateway to ALL medical careers. Just over $500 in tuition and only 3 months. Have a new job by summer.
  • Medical Assistant – doctors can’t function without MA’s. front office or back office. 9 months long and under $3000. Students get placed immediately due to so much demand.
  • Pharmacy Technicians – 6 months and $1800. Great stepping stone into working while going to school to be a pharmacist.

Today, endless opportunities for career success and advancement exist within the health care industry, buoyed by a quickly increasing demand for services and a shortage of qualified professionals. There are projected openings across disciplines in both hands-on patient care positions and administrative occupations.

Visit DixieTech.edu and schedule a tour!

