Job possibilities for the disabled now in reach more than ever

Angel Threads was born when Maryan Peterson’s son, William, graduated from a post-secondary school and had few job possibilities because of his handicap. William and his friends needed to be able to work in a pleasant and safe environment and also feel like they are adding to society.

These individuals are brighter than most would expect, more loving than anyone really deserves, and absolutely love to help and work. William and many more will be handling the order fulfillment, with some supervision, of course with the ultimate goal is to have a self-sufficient group home or two, to house these Angels as they and their families age.

Now 23, William loves to swim, watch Phantom of the Opera, and eat almost any kind of food. He is also a pleasant companion who loves to help at home and work on something creative. He’s been the greatest teacher of love his mother has ever known.

For millions of Americans with disabilities, gainful employment remains out of reach. Angel Threads invites anyone with a disability who cannot get and keep a job, to come help with order fulfillment for t-shirt sales, as well as submit their artwork to be on t-shirts.

This story contains sponsored content.