(Good Things Utah) Are you someone that enjoys working with your hands? Do you feel energized whenever you’ve created something from nothing? If you answered yes to either of these questions, Dixie Technical College has courses designed just for you.

For over two decades now, Dixie Tech has prepared new generations of skilled workers to fill the nation’s most in-demand jobs. By offering hands-on training using cutting-edge tech, and working alongside industry employers, the college ensures a bright future for every graduate.

“We have around 27 local employers that are part of our committee,” remarks Alfonso Gonzales, Lead CNC Teacher at Dixie Tech. “We meet with them twice a year and they hire our students when they come out of here…”

Students can select from a wide variety of programs from Computer and Construction Technologies to Healthcare and Service Professionals. Of the many programs there for students at this accredited college in Southern Utah, one of the most popular for technical learners is the Precision Machining Program.

This program is designed to prepare students to have successful careers as machinists — crafting precision machine parts with the use of blueprints, sketches, and their own designs. As for the curriculum, students will begin training on manual lathes, and mills, then learn how to operate a CNC Machine.

The shop is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, provided by local employers to train students for real-world applications. Another key focus of this program is shop safety — teaching about the most important precautions and rules when machining.

Overall, the Precision Machining Program spans over 56 weeks and on average costs approximately $4,233. For a final project, students will test their newfound skills by designing, building, and utilizing fabricated parts.

The campus is located in St. George at 610 S Tech Ridge Dr. To browse programs and apply, go online to DixieTech.edu.

