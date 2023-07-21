SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Everyone has a story to share and Jessop’s Journal is one of the best places to tell it.

Jessop’s Journal is a weekly, 30-minute program comprised of powerful, positive and inspirational stories and music you can see on ABC4 Utah. Hosted by Doug Jessop, a veteran TV-guy who strongly believe that everyone has a story and stories have power and stories can help people understand one another.

Jessop’s Journal sets out each week to share those stories in an uplifting way. This week’s show focuses on the topic of mental health, depression and suicide prevention. Watch the video clip for a preview to Sunday’s episode featuring licensed therapist David Kozlowski; Brandy Vega the founder of Promise2Live.org; and singer/songwriter Victoria Anthony.

