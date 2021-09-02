Jerk Spice Rub
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp onion powder
- 1 Tbsp ground allspice
- 1 Tbsp salt
- 2 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
- 2 tsp ancho chile powder
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp ground cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 8 boneless country style pork ribs
- Marinade
- 1/2 red onion, cut into 1/4″ slices
- 3/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 fresh green chile, large diced
- 1/2 cup Pepperlane Peppers in Pineapple Paradise
- Harmons pineapple salsa, for serving
Directions
- To make the jerk spice rub, in a small bowl, combine garlic and onion powders, allspice, salt, nutmeg, chile powder, cinnamon, cayenne, and black pepper. Sprinkle rub evenly over ribs. Place ribs into a large bowl.
- To make the jerk marinade, in a medium bowl, combine onion, soy sauce, oil, vinegar, water, and chile. Pour marinade over ribs, turning to coat all sides. Cover pan and refrigerate for 2 hours up to 24 hours.
- In a small saucepan over medium heat, add jalapeno pineapple jelly and warm until softened.
- Insert steam rack into pressure cooker and add reserved marinade. Place ribs on steam rack. Lock lid. Press Manual and cook on high pressure for 30 minutes. Use “Quick Release” method to vent steam, carefully open lid.
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and transfer ribs to it. Remove steam rack from pressure cooker.
- Preheat broiler.
- Brush half of glaze over ribs. Broil until slightly charred, 2-4 minutes. Flip ribs over, brush remaining glaze on other side, and broil 2-4 minutes more. Serve ribs with salsa.
