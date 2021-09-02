Jerk Spice Rub

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with a June shooting that left one dead and four others injured in Salt Lake City. Three months later, police say the investigation is ongoing.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, June 6, Salt Lake City Police were called to a deadly drive-by shooting on North General Drive at a graduation party. Upon arrival, police found four others had also been injured. Authorities say 20-year-old Sean Amone was killed in the shooting.