(Good Things Utah) As our state continues to deal with the ever-growing opioid crisis, many are beginning to question when a safer alternative will be found. This is a question medical experts have been asking for years, with no solid answers thus far.

One of the names leading the pack in that effort is JBR Clinical Research Centers.

Serving the community for over 30 years now, their teams have prided themselves on prioritizing each patient’s well-being above all else. There are roughly 2,500 institutions worldwide that have accredited their commitment and quality, with over 9,000 JBR facilities (and counting) in the United States alone.

“We do all different kinds of clinical research, but our main focus — what we’re most known for — is helping develop new pain medicines… There’s a race on to develop a new, effective, safer medication for pain and that’s what we focus on.” Dr. Todd Bertoch, Chief Medical Officer with JBR Clinical Research

JBR has had much success during its efforts; monetarily compensating any participants that are willing to take part in their cutting-edge research/procedures — performed by some of the world’s most talented doctors.

Regulated by the FDA, their trials are held to the highest standards; being required to follow extra rules and guidelines throughout their practice.

Todd Bertoch, M.D. Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry – California State University at Fullerton

California State University at Fullerton Doctor of Medicine – Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences

Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences Served as an anesthesiologist in the United States Air Force until 2006

until 2006 Recipient of: Air Force Achievement Medal Air Force Commendation Medal Meritorious Service Medal

Practiced for 11 years at Prescott Anesthesia in AZ

Since joining in 2017: Served as Principal Investigator in 80+ clinical trials Defended development programs before the FDA Presented studies and authored trial protocols Co-authored multiple industry-related articles and white papers



The team of board-certified physicians with JBR Clinical Research has over 70 years of experience in clinical trials, making them one of the leading brands in the industry. Along with their top-rated staff, the team works hard to make their clinical procedures seamless for all patients involved.

“The best thing to do is just give us a call or jump on the website. There’s a list of all the current studies we’re doing, all the current procedures we’re performing… If we’re not doing a study that involves a surgery that you’re interested in, get on our list and we’ll call you as soon as that next study comes out.” Dr. Todd Bertoch

For more information about current studies and procedures, visit them online at JBRClinicalResearch.com

“My daughters and myself have participated in studies here. The staff is very nice and knowledgeable. Great experience overall. We love JBR!” Dahlee, Verified Participant

