(Good Things Utah Recipes) – Chef Lesli is in the kitchen once again and she is showing us how to make Japanese Spiced Candied Nuts, a recipe that you can make as an appetizer or something to give to neighbors this year.

Ingredients

2 large egg whites

2 Tbsp water

2 cups sugar

2 tsp sichimi togarashi (Japanese 7 spice mix) – Ingredients below

2 tsp salt

6 cups unsalted pecan halves

Instructions

Preheat oven to 300°. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and spray with non-stick spray or use silicone baking mats. Using a hand mixer, in a large bowl, beat egg whites and water on high speed until stiff peaks form, 3-4 minutes. Add sugar, shichimi togarashi, and salt and, using a spatula, fold to combine. Pour nuts over the mixture and stir to coat completely. Spread nuts onto prepared baking sheets, spreading evenly, and bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Allow cooling completely.

Shichimi Togarashi – The Spice

Also known as nana-iro tōgarashi or simply shichimi, is a common Japanese spice mixture containing seven ingredients. Here’s what you’ll need.

Coarsely ground red chili pepper

Ground sanshō (“Japanese pepper”)

Roasted orange peel

Black sesame seed

White sesame seed

Hemp seed

Ground ginger nori (seaweed)

Poppy seed

