Jaguar dealership opens in Lehi, Utah

Land Rover Centerville is now Jaguar Land Rover Lehi and opened August 31st in Utah County at 2302 N. Ashton Boulevard at Thanksgiving Point, Lehi.

With this expansion, Jaguar Land Rover Lehi will bring a 22-year history and heritage of luxury cars and SUVs to an 8-car showroom with a state-of-the-art service and parts department.

“This move into one of the hottest growth areas along the Wasatch Front will make Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles much more accessible to clients throughout the state and beyond,” said Keith Gregory, general manager.

“Jaguar is known for its performance and styling while Land Rover is the pinnacle of luxury and off-road capability. Our Land Rover clientele reflects a mix that spans everyone in the market, with vehicles starting at just $40,000. Jaguars usually begin in the $50,000 range.”

Known for its heritage, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are tailored to clients wanting new and used inventory options and a national network of vehicles to meet their requests.

“Our customers tell us they appreciate the warmth of our staff as well as the customer experience, so we’ve included a premium hospitality center, personalization center, as well as a wealth of knowledge about the brands above and beyond a normal car-buying experience,” said Gregory.

“In the COVID-19 era, customers can still count on our complimentary valet service, browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, review financing options or call us at 801-298-5300 for quick, personal service.”

Jaguar Land Rover Lehi is a Salt Lake City-based Ken Garff Automotive dealership. Ken Garff Automotive is one of the largest automotive groups in the United States, with over 50 dealerships in Utah, California, Iowa, Michigan, Texas, and Nevada. Founded in 1932, Ken Garff was built on the principles of treating people right and creating lifetime customers, which is a legacy that lives on today.

This story contains sponsored content.

