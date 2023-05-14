SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Your home and space should be a reflection of who you are and the type of life you live. That’s why Ivory Homes has options available to help home-buyers get their dream home. Before you buy, here’s some information on the difference between a pre-sale home and move-in ready home.

At Ivory, a presale home is a home that is available for purchase before being move‑in ready. There are many advantages to buying a pre-sale home, but perhaps the biggest advantage is that the buyer can completely customize the homes, especially a Signature Ivory Home, to meet their needs and lifestyle.

A move-in ready home means exactly what the name suggests, it’s ready to move into – everything has been designed and styled. You’re purchasing the home as you see it.

At Ivory, when you buy a pre-sale home you get to choose from our huge selection of products. From fixtures to paint, Ivory helps you to choose the materials that work well together and meet your lifestyle needs. All Ivory communities have pre-sale home options available, though Ivory’s signature models allow for more personalization.

Sponsored by Ivory Homes.