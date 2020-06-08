It’s World Ocean Week and the aquarium wants to celebrate with you!

The Living Planet Aquarium is celebrating World Oceans Week from June 8th – 14th! World Oceans Week is growing the global movement to call on world leaders to protect 30% of our blue planet by 2030. This critical need is called 30×30. By safeguarding at least 30% of our ocean through a network of highly protected areas we can help ensure a healthy home for everyone.

The Aquarium reopened on May 9, 2020, with some slight changes in operations and now want you to come to celebrate with them this week! The safety of guests, employees, and all the animals is their highest priority.

If you would like to go visit make sure you buy your tickets online! TICKETS ARE NOT AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR. Guests can go online and choose a time to come to the Aquarium and they must arrive within 10 minutes of that time slot to gain entry. Aquarium Members will also have to reserve a time slot.

If you can’t make it to the aquarium then here are a couple of things you can do to celebrate. Follow along and make a difference with these simple actions:

Don’t litter and if you see trash on the ground, pick it up.

Make sure you recycle.

Help pack your lunch in a reusable container.

Use and fill a reusable bottle with water instead of buying single-use disposable bottled water

To learn more visit The Living Planet Aquarium now.

