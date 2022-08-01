(Good Things Utah) It’s almost that time again! Back to School, the rush for all of the important things that need to be taken care of… Clothes, Shoes, Check-Ups at the Dr, and Dentist appointments… If you’re a mess of a parent like I am, you may have procrastinated or with the rising prices of EVERYTHING right now, you’re not sure exactly HOW you’re going to afford all of it.

We are lucky to have companies like Roseman Dental in cooperation with Marathon Petroleum Corporation that are generous enough to help teach children the importance of dental care and provide their services.

Roseman University is providing dental care FREE to children ages 18 and under to raise awareness about the importance of oral healthcare and help stop the spread of untreated dental decay and anyone is eligible to participate.

Children who come will receive a free dental exam and cleaning. They will also leave with a voucher for a free comprehensive exam, x-rays, sealants, and $100 of additional care which may be used at Roseman Dental, the clinical practice of Roseman University College of Dental Medicine for future treatment. The voucher is non-transferable and must be used within 6 months of the event.

Every $1 spent on the prevention of oral health issues saves taxpayers $50 in restorative and emergency procedures for individuals who lack dental insurance or are underinsured, according to the National Children’s Oral Health Foundation.

For the Back to School Brush-Up™ event, all dental work will be supervised by Roseman University faculty members who are licensed dentists in Utah. Student dentists will also provide parents with education and information about proper oral healthcare for children.

Event Details : Date: Friday, August 5 – Time: 9 am to 4 pm Location: Roseman Dental – 10894 S River Front Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095 The clinic is easily accessible from I-15, and on FrontRunner, TRAX, and UTA buses. No appointment is necessary, children are treated on a first come first serve basis, and treatment will be limited by clinical capacity during the time of the event

If you would like to get additional information regarding the upcoming event, you can visit the Roseman Dental website or you can contact them via phone at (801) 878-1200. You can also follow along on Social Media:

About Roseman Dental

Roseman Dental provides quality, affordable dental care for the whole family. Care is provided by Advanced Education in General Dentistry residents and Doctor of Dental Medicine students under the supervision of licensed Utah dentists. Both insured and uninsured patients are welcome, and there are no income requirements to become a patient.

