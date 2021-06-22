It can be cosmetic or age-related. How women are solving this problem

Premiere Wave Therapy believes intimacy is the glue that holds relationships together. They’re on a mission to help men and women have the confidence, the desire, and the ability to be intimate with their partner once again.

Whether for cosmetic reasons or to solve age-related problems, such as lack of vaginal tightness and urinary incontinence, vaginal rejuvenation can help.

The term Vaginal Rejuvenation can be used to describe various procedures. Premiere Wave Therapy offers a non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation with advanced CO2 lasers that are designed to repair and improve the normal vaginal function by tightening the vagina wall, ending incontinence, eliminating dryness, and restoring the normal appearance. This is a phenomenal treatment for women who have experienced changes in their bodies due to childbirth, age, etc.

The Laser use carbon dioxide to create a laser beam that gentle treats the vaginal wall mucosa and tissue. The laser targets the water molecules, causing them to heat up in a controlled fashion. The heat is then dispersed through out the tissue. This heat dispersion induces the cells that make collagen and elastin to turn back on, causing them to remake collagen and elastin. This then rebuilds the vaginal wall causing it to return to normal thickness, moistness and function.

PremiLift vaginal rejuvenation has been shown to be effective in all most all women, regardless of age. It is also an encouraging alternative for women who wish to avoid costly and painful surgery and the long recovery associated with surgery.

