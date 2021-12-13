Is your car ready for winter? Maintenance tips to keep you out of the snow ditch

Don’t get stuck in a snow ditch. Learn how to make your car winter weather ready below!

(Good Things Utah) – We all know that in the winter, especially when there’s snow and ice on the ground, it is smart to drive slower. But how your car is prepared for the conditions is even more important than how you choose to drive it. Nick Martin, a local car expert joined the show to share his expertise and make some simple recommendations for safe winter driving.

Your brakes are an essential part of daily drives, especially when winter weather leaves the roads slick. As the most critical components to your driving safety during the winter season, it’s your responsibility to ensure your brakes are ready to stop your vehicle.

If your brakes aren’t in good condition, it could also create a dangerous situation for you and other drivers on the road. If you start to notice any of the signs that your brakes are going bad, or if you simply want to ensure your safety for the winter season, it’s vital you schedule a brake inspection, repair, or replacement. Here are four main things to look out for:

Braking performance is inconsistent

You hear screeching or grinding when you brake

Vehicle’s brake system warning light turns on

Your brake pedal vibrates

When you find yourself needing to stop abruptly, make sure your brakes are ready to do their job. Jiffy Lube offers brake replacement services and brake fluid exchange. Jiffy Lube first visually inspects the brake system, measures brake pads, and provides service recommendations.

Come in for a brake inspection if you hear abnormal sounds while braking or experience unusual stops. Or, have brakes inspected 1-2x year with your regular tire rotations. Brake pads and brake fluid are vital. Pads become worn from use, the fluid becomes contaminated by moisture over time.

Jiffy Lube Multicare is offering the same fast, convenient, no appointment service on brakes, tires, batteries, spark plugs, headlights, and more. – more than just oil changes.

Remember, having brakes that are working properly, especially during the winter, is imperative so you can stop faster on slippery roads. Most Jiffy Lube locations in Utah offer brake services.

Make sure to check out Jiffy Lube Multicare®, where you can do more in a Jiffy™. To request a quote or find a location, visit their website.

